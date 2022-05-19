I’ll Be Ready For Real Madrid Game’

Fabinho has confirmed he will be fit for Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Chelsea due to a hamstring problem, but he will be fit enough to play in Paris.

“Yes, I’ll be there… to play,” Fabinho told Spanish outlet AS.

“We are working and recovering to be ready for that final.

“I am very calm and very confident that I will be there, so we have to keep working and resting to be at the best physical level for May 28th.”

In the same vein, Fabinho also admitted that his teammates are ‘very tired’ as the season draws to a close.

The Reds have the final Premier League game of the season this weekend, hosting Wolves at Anfield, before next Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

“I think I can speak a little generally: We are very tired,” Fabinho told AS.

“It’s true because we’ve been playing on weekends and during the week for a month now, always game…