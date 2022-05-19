It’s My Desire To Finish The Season Well

Chelsea midfielder, N’Golo Kante has spoken on his future at the club amid recent reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Reports in Europe has continued to link the France international with a sensational move to Old Trafford, but the World Cup winner insisted he will “think about it at the right time.”

Kante has won everything football can offer including the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and Club World Cup at Chelsea.

The Frenchman is now entering the final year of his contract and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag has reportedly told the Red Devils to bring him to Old Trafford.

Chelsea and the 31-year-old have not agreed on a contract extension and the club’s new owners may decide to sell him this summer in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

But the former Leicester City star insists his mind is purely on their final two games of the season, although he admits he will have to weigh up his…