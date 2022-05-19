Iwobi Helps Everton Escape Relegation After Dramatic Comeback Win Vs Palace

Alex Iwobi was in action as Everton secured their place in the Premier League for next season with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Iwobi featured for 90 minutes in the must win fixture for Frank Lampard’s side.

Everton found themselves behind in the 22nd minute as Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Crystal Palace the lead.

In the 36th minute Palace doubled their lead through Jordan Ayew who slotted home after Wilfried Zaha’s shot was parried by Jordan Pickford.

Nine minutes into the second half Everton pulled a goal back thanks to their defender Michael Keane.

In the 75th minute Everton equalized after Richarlison’s shot deflected off Conor Gallagher and went in.

And with five minutes left Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in a cross to complete the comeback and secure Everton’s place in the Premier League next season.

With one game left, Everton are now safe in 16th place on 39 points while the battle for survival is now between…