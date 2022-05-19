Man City Most Difficult Game In Champions League –Modric

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has revealed that the game against Man City remains the most difficult game for him.

The Croatian midfielder has been involved in some huge moments with Real Madrid in recent years, notably the various comebacks in the Champions League knockout stages this season.

“The most difficult one was the one against Manchester City because there was almost no time left, but the team and the fans believed until the end because it’s part of the DNA of this club,” Modric said.

“In the end we did it. The most fun was the PSG game; it was 15 or 20 minutes of madness because it’s very difficult to explain what happens on Champions League nights at the Bernabeu.

“It was the start of many magical nights that have taken us all the way to Paris, and hopefully we can win another Champions League.”

Modric is a very loved figure in Madrid having won so much with Los Blancos.

“I’m aware of how much the fans love me, they show it to me at the games,…