Orlando Pirates Bank on Defender For Support

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids is banking on defender Olisa Ndah to win the support of Uyo fans in Friday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash against Moroccan club RS Berkane, reports Completesports.com.

Both teams will clash in the final at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Ndah won the Nigeria Professional Football League title with Akwa United in 2021 before switching to Orlando Pirates.

The 24-year-old remain a cult hero at the club, and Davids hopes his presence will help tilt support in favour of the Bucs.

“We are quite happy because it’s a neutral venue. If the final was in Morocco, it would have been a different story. So we are quite happy,” Fadlu, was quoted by iol.co.za.

“I urge the Nigeria supporters to come and support us. Their prodigal son, Ndah, returns to their stadium. We are playing at the Akwa Stadium where he won the…