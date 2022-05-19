Osimhen Unlikely To Join Arsenal

Victor Osimhen have been linked with a move from Napoli to Arsenal but the Nigerian attacker is unlikely to move to the Emirates Stadium without Champions League football.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has been on the serious lookout for a new striker for several months and Osimhen has held talks with the Gunners over the last few weeks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported in April that Osimhen was open to joining the Gunners but only if they qualified for the Champions League.

However, the Premier League side are now two points behind Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, with just one game remaining.

Osimhen is not the only Serie A star who would reject the chance to sign with the Gunners if they fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Wednesday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Paolo Dybala is also unwilling to sign for the Gunners if they…