Rodgers Wants Nigerian On Permanent Deal

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is determined to keep Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman’s loan deal with the former Premier League champions will expire on June 30.

The 24-year-old linked up with the Foxes from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on a season-long deal last summer.

Lookman has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the former Premier League champions this season.

According to the Telegraph, Leicester City are prepared to pay £14m to secure his services on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig are however demanding around £20m for the player they signed from another Premier League club Everton in 2019.

Rodgers confirmed that the Foxes are interested in signing the Nigerian on a permanent contract and will hold discussion with Leipzig in the…