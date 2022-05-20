Aluko Pens New Contract At Ipswich Town

Sone Aluko has signed a one-year contract extension at League One club Ipswich Town, reports Completesports.com.

Aluko, 33, joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer in August 2021, signing a one-year contract with the option to extend the deal by an additional year.

Read Also:Rodgers Wants Leicester City To Sign Lookman On Permanent Deal

The Nigerian made 34 appearances for the club during the 2021/22 campaign.

Aluko agged a brace away to Cambridge United in October and also found the back of the net at Fratton Park as the Blues beat Portsmouth 4-0 in the same month.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road,” Aluko told the club’s official website.

“Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the Club as a whole. We will all give 100% then next season.

Read Also: Ighalo Guns For First Trophy In Saudi As Al-Hilal, Al-Feiha Clash In King’s Cup Final

“It’s a privilege to be…