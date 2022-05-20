Bassey May Join Gerrard At Aston Villa

Aston Villa have emerged as the top favourites to sign Rangers’ Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey, this summer.

Coral bookmakers say that Steven Gerrard’s side are 4/1 to capture the rising star.

Gerrard brought the left-back turned centre-back to Glasgow two years ago, as he joined from Leicester City.

Reports recently have suggested that the Liverpool legend would be keen to reunite with Bassey at Villa Park, with the defender putting in several impressive performances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

And the leading bookies have Villa at 4/1 to sign the top talent by the end of the summer window.

Leicester are available at 5/1, while Fulham, Newcastle and Southampton are all 7-1 to secure his services.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Calvin Bassey did his reputation no harm at all with an excellent performance in the Europa League final.

“The Rangers defender…