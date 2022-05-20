BetKing Embarks On ‘Month Of Good’ Campaign

BetKing, leading sports, and digital entertainment company in Nigeria, has announced the conclusion of the first edition of its “Month of Good” campaign, which was geared toward driving environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

The month-long campaign that launched on the 18th of April, 2022, was anchored on the company’s commitment to positively impacting lives within communities they operate and beyond.

Through partnerships with two prominent non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – Market Doctors and the African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI), the campaign supported medical outreach across major cities such as Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Anambra; and beach fronts and drainage clean-up activities within some of these cities.

Speaking about the campaign, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers, said: “At BetKing, we are deeply passionate about doing good and impacting the lives of people around us. We are thrilled to have embarked on the Month…