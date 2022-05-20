BREAKING: Flying Eagles Defeat Benin Republic To Emerge WAFU Zone B Champions

The Flying Eagles have emerged champions of the 2022 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic after thrashing Benin Republic 3-1 in the final on Friday.

