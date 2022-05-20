Collins Joins Cardiff City On Two-Year Deal

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins has joined Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City on a two-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Collins recently ended his five-year stay with Bundesliga 2 club SC Paderborn.

The left-back made 137 appearances for SC Paderborn with two goals to his name.

Collins is the Bluebirds fourth signing following the arrivals of winger Ollie Tanner, goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and midfielder Ebou Adams.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” Collins told the club’s official website after penning his contract.

“The Club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Cardiff City boss Steve…