Flamingos Floor Ethiopia In Addis Ababa

The Flamingos defeated their hosts Ethiopia 1-0 in the first leg of their final round qualifying fixture at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, Addis Ababa on Friday night.

Opeyemi Ajakaye scored the winning goal in the 36 minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Flamingos also kept their impressive clean sheet record in the qualifying series.

Bankole Olowookere’s tutored side have scored 15 goals without conceding in five outings.

Read Also: WAFU U-20 Tourney Final: Flying Eagles Ready To Conqueur Benin- Bosso

The Flamingos recorded 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt respectively.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on June 4.

A win or draw will be enough for the Flamingos to seal their passage to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

India will host the competition in October, 2022.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…