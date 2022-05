Flamingos Target Win Against Ethiopia In Addis Ababa

Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday.

14 goals for and none against is the tally of the Nigerian girls in this campaign, after 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over DR Congo and Egypt respectively.

Having won their two away games in the series, the Flamingos are determined to achieve another handsome win that will all but hand them the ticket to the finals in India in October this year.

The Nigeria delegation arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday night – which was at the behest of the technical crew as Ethiopia is high altitude territory.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere told thenff.com that his girls are upbeat about Friday’s encounter and will go all out for a win.

“We are confident. It is going to be a tough game no doubt, because the Ethiopians are also a good…