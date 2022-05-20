Ighalo Guns For First Trophy In Saudi As Al-Hilal, Al-Feiha In King’s Cup Final

Odion Ighalo will go all out to win his first trophy as a player in Saudi Arabia when Al Hilal go head to head with Al-Feiha in the King’s Cup of Champions final on Thursday.

Ighalo has so far been exceptional since making a move from Al Shabab to Al Hilal in January and would love to win the King’s Cup final at the Al Majma’ah Sport City Stadium.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal will also be looking to exact revenge against Al-Feiha in the King’s Cup final after losing 1-0 to them in a Saudi Professional League game two weeks ago.

And the 1-0 defeat meant the Saudi Pro League defending champions had gone a staggering eleven points behind leaders, Al-Ittihad with Al Hilal having only one match in hand.

For the league title to stay in Riyadh, there will have to be an amazing turn-around which would rank as one of the greatest achievements in the history of football in Saudi.

A much more realistic trophy this season is the King’s Cup and winning it will bring revenge against Al-Feiha…