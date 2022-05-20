Iwobi Expresses Delight Over Everton’s Relegation Survival

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has expressed delight with the team victory over Crystal Palace.

Recall that Everton left it late to overcome Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park in a dramatic game to avoid relegation this season.

The Nigerian international took to his official twitter handle to celebrate the team’s narrow escape.

“Crazy Scenes Tonight!,” he Tweeted.

Jean Mateta and Jordan Ayew’s goals gave Palace a 2-0 lead at half-time.

However The Toffees came raging back in the second half with goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison Andrade and Dominic Calvert Lewin turning the game on it’s head.

Iwobi has three goals and three assists in 31 appearances for Everton this season.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League with 39 points after 37 games.

International career

Eligible to represent England or his birth country Nigeria, Iwobi started as a youth international for England, with whom he won the 2011 Victory Shield.

Iwobi earned 11 caps for…