Jorginho Has No Plan To Leave Chelsea –Agent

The agent of Jorginho has revealed that his client has no plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Italy midfielder is being linked with Juventus.

In an interview with 1 Station Radio, Jorinho’s agent stated that his future rest with the Blues.

But Joao Santos told 1 Station Radio: “He still has a year of contract with the Blues, the priority is renewal. At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate on the market due to the issues arising from the sale of (Roman) Abramovich, so we will meet with the club to discuss it.

“Jorginho has spent six or seven years of high-level football, he also plays in the Premier League, which is certainly a more important championship than the Italian one. Without forgetting that he is also European champion and the year before he won the Champions League.

“Juventus? The Juventus managers didn’t call me, certainly because they know that at Chelsea at the moment nothing can be done without a license for the transfer market….