Keister Unveils Squad For Super Eagles Clash

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has named former Tottenham Hotspur defender Steve Caulker and Queen Park Rangers’ Osman Kakay in his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau, reports Completesports.com.

Keister kept faith with majority of the players that participated at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The tactician however included five new players in the squad.

Read Also: Aribo, Bassey Nominated For Europa League Player Of The Week Award

China-based striker Mohamed Buya Turay, Augustus Kargbo, who plays for Serie B club Crotone ,defensive midfielder John Kamara of Politenica-lasi, Sirius left-back Kevin Wrights and Mustapha Bandu are some of the regular stars who made the squad.

The quintet of; Ibrahim Sillah, Kallum Cesay, Amadou Bakayoko, Kamil Conteh and Jonathan Morsay were called up for the first time.

There was however no place for former captain , Umaru Bangura , Charleston Battery’s striker Augustine…