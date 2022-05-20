‘Many Clubs Would Be Interested In Bassey’

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley has said many clubs would be interested in Calvin Bassey, following his impressive showing for the Scottish side in the Europa League final.

Rangers lost 5-4 to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended in a 1-1.

Joe Aribo scored the first goal in the 57th minute before Rafael Borre drew Frankfurt level on 69 minutes.

Borre also scored the winning penalty in the shootout for Frankfurt after former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey missed his spot kick.

Bassey was outstanding for Rangers which saw him get nominated for Europa League Player of the Week.

Also Read: Europa League Final: ‘Bassey Was My Man Of The Match‘ —Omeruo

And despite the painful defeat Hateley, speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound, was full of praise for Bassey.

“Bassey has come so far,so quickly,” Hateley, who won six Scottish League titles with Rangers said.

“He’s established himself as a centre half, wing back, full…