No Manager Has Won A Trophy Since I Left Man United –Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that he feels so happy to be the last coach to have won trophies with Man United.

Mourinho says Erik ten Hag and his other Old Trafford successors are “no longer expected to lift trophies”.

Serial winner Mourinho was the last manager to win silverware at United, securing three trophies – the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League – during the 2016-17 campaign.

Ahead of what will be his fifth European final on Thursday, where his Roma side take on Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League showpiece in Albania, Mourinho was asked if critics had been too quick to write him and 62-year-old Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti off too quickly.

Mourinho couldn’t resist taking a poke at the Red Devils, saying: “I believe that the problem with Carlo Ancelotti was that when you coach Everton you are not about to win the Champions League.

“And with me, you know, people they saw me taking up jobs where they thought that I…