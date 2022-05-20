Peterside:’Reasons I want To Become Next NFF President’

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside has revealed the reasons he is vying for the position of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president.

The tenure of the current NFF president Amaju Pinnick will expire in the next few months, with the next federation election slated to hold September.

A number of ex-internationals, including Benedict Akwuegbu, have declared interest to contest for the office.

Peterside, a football pundit and pastor who is based in South Africa, said he cried after the Super Eagles drew against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja about two months ago.

He said Nigeria losing the World Cup ticket to Ghana motivated his decision to contest in the forthcoming election.

The 47-year-old further revealed that he decided to go into football administration so he can be in a position to hire and fire.

“Yes, the time has come, this is our game. We’ve kept quiet for…