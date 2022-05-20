‘Real Madrid Are More Relaxed Than Liverpool’

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti believes his team are in a more relaxed mood than Liverpool who are still battling for the Premier League title ahead of the Champions League final.

Recall that Liverpool are still in an intense Premier League title race with Manchester City as they are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men going into the final week of the campaign.

With the title wrapped up since April, Real Madrid have been able to take things relatively easy of late. Liverpool, meanwhile, will have the Premier League decided on the final day of the season.

“Liverpool have had more difficulties than us, playing important matches.

“We have had more time to think about it, but in the end I don’t think it will affect the teams.

“It’s true that they’re still fighting for the league title,” Ancelotti responded when asked whose position he’d rather be in.

“We’ve had more time to think about this game. But we haven’t thought about it and we won’t until…