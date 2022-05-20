Should Liverpool Sell Mane Or Salah In The Summer?

Although many Liverpool fans might be devastated at the news, the choice to replace either Mane or Salah this summer might be a good move. Swapping out the more expensive, seasoned players, for younger and cheaper alternatives could be for the best.
Despite Mane helping Liverpool to gain a crucial win against Aston Villa recently, there has been news that Bayern Munich has their eyes on the 30-year old star for this summer, hoping to make him their standout transfer for the year.
Will He Stay Or Will He Go?
This comes at the same time as the end of Mane’s contract approaches, which is set to run out at the tail end of next season. However, there has been little news on negotiations to renew his contract. If this continues, Liverpool may be backed into a corner and pushed into considering offers from other teams or risk losing the former Southampton star for nothing. Speculation has been growing this year that the AFCON champion might be ready to move on from the Reds sooner than…
Source: Complete Sports