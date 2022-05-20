UEFA Includes Bassey In Europa League Team Of The Season

Rangers Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has been included in the UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, Completesports.com reports.

Bassey’s inclusion was announced on UEFA’s Europa League’s verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The 2021/22 Europa League Team of the Season was selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

Bassey is one of three Rangers players who were selected by the panel. The others are James Tavernier and Ryan Kent.

He is placed on the left side of a three-man defense in the Europa League Team of the Season which is in a 3-4-3 formation.

The 22-year-old played a key role as Rangers went all the way to the final of this season’s Europa League.

He provided one assist in 14 appearances for Rangers In Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Unfortunately, Rangers lost 5-4 on penalties to German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt after 120 minutes of football ended…