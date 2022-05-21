Aribo, Bassey, Balogun Gun For Scottish Cup Title

The Nigerian trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey aim to erase the pain of losing the Europa League final by helping Rangers defeat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final at the Hampden Park today [Saturday], Completesports.com reports.

Aribo, Balogun and Bassey were all involved on Wednesday night when Rangers faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League final which held at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

The Nigerian trio did everything to win their first ever European trophy but it ended in pain as Rangers eventually lost 5-4 on penalty shootout after regulation and extra time finished in a 1-1 draw.

Also Read: Fiorentina Vs Juventus – Preview And Predictions

Aribo who put his side ahead in the 57th minute before Rafael Borre leveled matters for Frankfurt in the 69th minute with Bassey giving a good account of himself for 120 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rangers in a dress rehearsal of the Scottish Cup defeated Hearts 3-1 in a Scottish Premiership…