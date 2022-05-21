Aston Villa Will Make Life More Difficult For Man City

Aston Villa manager, Steve Gerrard has reiterated that they will give out their best against Manchester City in the final Premier League game.

Gerrard made this known in an interview with Sky Sports after the team’s 1-1 draw against Burnley on Thursday.

Recall that Liverpool are counting on Villa to take a point or more from the champions, in order to keep their title bid alive.

“We’ll try and make it as difficult as we can for them. We will fight for everything we can.”

“Well, maybe from their point of view but I’m not involved in a relegation or a title, am I? I’m the Aston Villa manager. They’re three important points. We’ll have a full house there.

“We’ve got 20,000 people on a waiting list to come and watch the team so it’s my responsibility to win both games. Thank you.”

“We want two positive results,” Gerrard added. “We want to finish as strong as we can and we want to improve our league position.

“Obviously, they’re going to be two…