Avianna & Harvey Entertainments Announces John Obi Mikel Signing

One of the country’s most reputable talent management consulting and talent booking agencies, Avianna & Harvey Entertainments has announced the signing of John Mikel Obi.

The Chelsea legend effectively becomes the latest addition to the list of celebrities being managed by Avianna & Harvey Entertainments who have a long history of accomplishments in the talent and brand management industry.

While confirming the new working relationship with Mikel, Ahmed Fadekemi the CEO and Founder of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments described it as a union of like minds.

She said, “We are very delighted with the addition of Mikel Obi into the ever-expanding Avianna & Harvey Entertainments family. For us, this is another testimony that we are doing great work and we will continue to do more; projecting our clients in the best light.”

Mikel Obi remains one of Africa’s most decorated and highly respected players with a long list of…