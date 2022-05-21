Awesu, The Left-Footed Genius, ‘Resurrects’!  –Odegbami Writes

Any one born after 1978 may not have heard, or may not know about Adekunle Awesu [pictured above] and may choose to read this out of curiosity, or out of the prospect of informative value, or because I am suggesting they do so because it will be worth their while and time to know about a football genius that lived and died leaving behind only mysteries.

Even those that know the history of Nigerian football very well, from before 1979, may only remember snippets of the life of one of the most gifted, left-footed football players in Nigeria’s history.

To date, no one has been able to tell precisely when and how Kunle Awesu died in the USA. His obituary was never officially published, and, strangely, Nigerian newspapers were not awash with news of the death of the player who was selected as the best left-winger at the Africa Cup of Nations of 1976 in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia.

So, the big question is: Why am I bringing up the story of Kunle Awesu now, some 28 years, or so, after he…