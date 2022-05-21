Chelsea Closing In On Sevilla Defender Kounde

Sevilla French defender Jules Kounde is reportedly edging closer to signing for Chelsea after agreeing personal terms over a switch to Stamford Bridge, the Sun reports.

Chelsea are long-term admirers of Kounde having failed to sign him last year.

But the Blues have revived their interest in the 23-year-old with Thomas Tuchel desperate to bolster his backline.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to depart as free agents having agreed to join Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Meanwhile Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could also be on the move to the Nou Camp.

Plans have already been put in place for Chelsea to secure the services of Kounde, with the France international keen to link up with the Premier League giants.

And now transfer guru Andreas Korssund has claimed that the player has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, who are ready to meet Sevilla’s asking price which is believed to be in the region of £59million.

