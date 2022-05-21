De Bruyne Voted EPL Player Of The Season, Equals Henry, Ronaldo’s Feat

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been voted the Premier League Player of the Season.

Organizer of the English topflight, made the announcement on the Premier League Twitter handle on Saturday.

De Bruyne becomes only the fourth player to ever win the award more than once, joining legends such as Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Having last won the award at the end of the 2019/20 season, the 30-year-old’s 15 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances have seen him beat off competition from Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Bukayo Saka, Joao Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Anrold, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Earlier on Saturday, De Bruyne’s City teammate Phil Foden was named the Young Player of the Season.

De Bruyne and Foden could wrap up a fourth Premier League title on Sunday should they manage to overcome Aston Villa at the Etihad.

Any slip-up, however, could result in Liverpool winning their second title in two years if they…