Etebo, Dennis Out Of Chelsea Vs Watford Over Injuries

The Nigerian duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis will not take part in Watford’s final Premier League match of the 2021/22 season against Chelsea due to injuries.

Several players could return to Roy Hodgson’s squad as Watford face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the final game of the campaign on Sunday, but Etebo and Dennis are out.

A statement on Watford’s official website revealed: “Peter Etebo is certainly out after picking up an injury in training while Emmanuel Dennis (knee) remains unavailable.”

Etebo has never played against Chelsea across all competitions and this injury has ensured he will not get the opportunity again this outgoing season.

Dennis has scored ten goals in 33 Premier League matches from which he has also registered six assists while Etebo has played just nine games in an injury-ravaged campaign.

The 24 year old netted the Hornets’ only goal in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea at the Vicarage road stadium last December and will now be denied of…