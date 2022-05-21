Guardiola:‘Winning Premier League More Difficult Than Champions League’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintains that winning the Premier League is tougher than achieving Champions League success.

Guardiola’s Manchester City side are hoping to secure their fourth domestic title in five seasons on Sunday.

A win for City against Aston Villa in their final league game on Sunday will secure Pep Guardiola’s men fourth domestic title in five seasons.

Title rivals Liverpool could end the campaign on a high even if they lose the league title, as they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, something which has eluded Guardiola during his City tenure.

But Guardiola believes the Premier League is the greater prize.

“I would say it’s more difficult. There’s a lot of weeks and games, struggles with injuries, good and bad moments with different situations, tough opponents,” the Spaniard was quoted on Irish Times.

“It’s satisfying because it’s…