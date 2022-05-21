‘I Can’t Wait To Get Started At Cardiff City’ —Collins

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins says he cannot wait to get started with Championship club Cardiff City.

The Welsh club confirmed Collins as their new signing on Friday following his transfer from German Bundesliga 2 side Paderborn.

And commenting on his move to Cardiff, Collins told the club website:“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started.

“The Club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist. I’m looking forward to the challenge of the new season.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Collins arrives in the Welsh capital having made 137 appearances for Paderborn since September 2017.

The 27-year old began his career with HNK Rijeka, and spent time with fellow Croatian clubs NK Pomorac, HNK Šibenik and Istra 1961 before making the move to Germany.

