I Can’t Wait To Work With Ronaldo –Ten Hag

Incoming Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag has expressed his readiness to work with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Speaking in his final interview with Ajax as their manager, the manager recalled that he spoke with Ronaldo during a Champions League clash against Real Madrid in 2019.

The Red Devils is expected to let as many as 10 players leave the club this summer, as the Dutchman oversees wholesale changes to the squad.

Ronaldo has one year left on his current contract and there were speculations he would leave after the Red Devils failed to make the Champions League next season.

However, Ten Hag has cleared the air on the player’s future, suggesting Ronaldo will be a key player for him next season.

“That was an interesting chat,” ten Hag said.

“I think he could appreciate the way we played. He is a true winner and a magnificent player. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Ronaldo has scored over 20 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season…