NFF Charges Team To Win 2022 WAFU B U-20 Tournament

General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has commended the Flying Eagles for reaching the final of the 2022 WAFU B U-20 tournament in Niger Republic and charges the team to go all out and win the trophy, Completesports.com reports.

The Flying Eagles qualified for the final with a penalty kick deep into extra time to edge Ivory Coast’s Junior Elephants 2-1 and now square up with Benin Republic’s Baby Squirrels today [Friday] in Niamey, Niger Republic

“My joy is that the team, after failing to qualify in the last edition of the Africa U-20 championship, made it by beating defending champions Ghana and strong Ivorien team. I must commend the Flying Eagles for that, and at the same time urge them not to rest in their oars until they win the trophy,” Sanusi said.

“The NFF will give them all the necessary support and encouragement to ensure that they bring back the trophy. The team and…