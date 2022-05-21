Orlando Pirates Lose On Penalties To Morocco’s Berkane In Uyo

It was not the best of home coming for Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah as his South African club Orlando Pirates, lost on penalties to Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final of the CAF Confederation Cup inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

After 120 minutes ended 1-1, Berkane emerged 5-4 winners in the penalty shootout.

Ndah featured for Orlando Pirates and saw action for 90 minutes which was not enough to help his side win a first continental title since 1995.

Orlando Pirates have now suffered their second defeat in the final of the Confederation Cup after losing out in the 2015 edition.

For Berkane it is their second Confederation Cup title since landing their first in 2020.

Following a goalless 90 minutes, Berkane opened the scoring six minutes into extra-time after Youssef El-Fahli converted from the penalty spot.

But three minutes before the end of the game…