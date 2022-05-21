Oshoala Subbed On As Lyon Defeat Barcelona Again In UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Asisat Oshoala was in action for Barcelona but could not help them retain their UEFA women’s Champions League title as they lost 3-1 to Lyon in Saturday’s final.

Oshoala was introduced just before the start of the second half but fired blanks as Lyon sealed a record-extending eight Champions League title.

Recall Lyon thumped Barcelona 4-1 when both teams clashed in the final on 2019.

In Saturday’s final played inside Juventus stadium, Lyon got off to a great start after going 1-0 ahead in the sixth minute through Amandine Henry.

In the 26th minute Ada Hegerberg made it 2-0 before Catarina Macario added the third goal 10 minutes after Lyon’s second goal.

With four minutes left in the first half Barcelona pulled a goal back off Alexia Putellas which was only a consolation.

Lyon have now won six of the last seven Champions League finals.

