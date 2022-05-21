Osimhen, Bassey, Rohr, Oshoala Nominated For 2021 The Ballers Awards

Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala are among a long list of nominees for the 2021 The Ballers Awards.

The nominees for this year’s awards, which is the fourth edition, was unveiled on Friday, 21 May, at Ikeja, Lagos by the organizers.

Sixteen categories will be contested for in this year’s edition tentatively fixed for June 12.

The categories are Revelation of the Year, Fans Favourite Baller, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year (Male) and Baller of the Year (Female).

Others are Humanitarian of the Year, Most Promising Baller, Coach of the Year, Super Eagles Goal of the Year, Best Local Based Player, Best TV/VLOG, Best Print/Online and Best Sports Photography.

In the Baller of the Year for male, Osimhen will slug it out with Paul Onuachu, Joe Aribo, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Napoli star will also battle it out with the likes…