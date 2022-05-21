Plateau Fail To Close Gap On Rivers After Defeat At Abia Warriors

Plateau United missed the opportunity to reduce the gap between them and leaders Rivers United, following their 2-0 defeat to Abia Warriors in week 29 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Saturday.

Going into the fixture, a win for Plateau United (54 points) would have seen them cut Rivers United’s lead to just one point.

The Port Harcourt-based club now have the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the league table to seven points if they beat Remo Stars on Sunday.

In Saturday’s fixture, Plateau United were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead on 27 minutes after they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Jesse Akila by Innocent Gabriel.

But Akila’s spot kick was saved by Abia Warriors goalkeeper Ibrahim Pius.

Abia Warriors then went 1-0 up in the 35th minute 1-0 thanks to Innocent Gabriel’s free kick from 25 yards.

And in five minutes of added time Abia Warriors doubled their lead through Imeh Atobasi to secure the three points for the…