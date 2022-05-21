Rangers Win First Scottish Cup Title In 13 Years

Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey helped Rangers bounce back from their Europa League heartbreak, as they defeated Hearts 2-0 after extra-time in the final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers have now won a first Scottish Cup title since 2009 and their 34th in their history.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went into extra-time with Ryan Jack and Scott Wright scoring in quick succession in the early part of the first 15 minutes.

While Balogun and Bassey featured throughout the game, Aribo was replaced in the sixth minute of extra-time.

The first real chance of the game went the way of Hearts in the 10th minute but Ellis Simms hit the post from close-range.

In the 26th minute Rangers’ Ryan Kent fired an effort wide from the edge of the box.

Rangers went close again on 38 minutes but Aribo sent a header wide from a terrific Bassey delivery.

