Real Madrid Won’t Sign Mbappe –Perez

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has revealed that the club does not have the plans to sign PSG star, Kylian Mbappe this summer.

This claim was revealed by Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague.

Balague stated this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday night.

According to him, Perez informed Real Madrid’s players about the situation in the changing room after their LaLiga goalless draw with Real Betis on Friday.

He tweeted: “I have just been told that Florentino Pérez has told the players tonight in the changing room that Mbappé is NOT coming.

“Let’s wait to hear what Mbappe has to say before we confirm anything.”

This comes after a week of contrasting reports regarding Mbappe’s future.

Mbappe’s current deal with PSG will expire at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who has been linked with Real Madrid, is yet to sign a new deal with the French Ligue 1 champions.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

…