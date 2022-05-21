Solanke Nominated For PFA, Vertu Fan’s Player Of The Year

Bournemouth striker, Dominic Solanke has been nominated for the PFA and Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Year award for the Championship.

The nomination comes after a prolific season that saw the former Liverpool man notch 29 league goals, with Solanke playing his part in firing Cherries back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

A consistent performer as he started all 46 of Cherries’ Championship games, fans will be able to vote for one of their promotion heroes in competition with other Championship stars.

All six nominees are attackers, with Solanke pitted against Fulham duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp, Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann, and Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz.

It appears Serbian striker Mitrovic will be the favourite for the gong after a recording breaking season that also saw him named as the Championship’s Player of the Year by the EFL.

Mitrovic contributed 43 goals as Fulham edged Cherries to…