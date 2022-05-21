Zidane Becomes Grandpa At 49

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has become a grandfather aged just 49 after his son Enzo’s wife gave birth to a daughter.

Zidane’s eldest son, who is 27, has posted a photo of him and his Venezuelan wife Karen Goncalves holding their baby girl.

Enzo Zidane and his wife rock their new baby.

Via Instagram, he captioned the post, “Welcome our Sia our Princess.”

The couple announced the pregnancy in January by posting a photo of an ultrasound scan.

And now the birth has been celebrated by some of grandfather Zidane’s old Madrid friends, including Los Blancos duo Marcelo and Luka Modric.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.