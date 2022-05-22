AC Milan Win First Serie A Title In 11 Years

AC Milan won their first Serie A title in 11 years after a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

AC Milan knew a point at the Mapei Stadium would be enough to secure the Serie A title, as they had a superior head-to-head record with arch-rivals Inter and a two-point lead going into the final round.

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud scored twice for the Roosenerri.

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the goal for AC Milan.

Rafael Leon scored all three goals for the visitors in the encounter.

Their rivals Inter Milan also defeated Sampdoria 3-0 on the final day.

