Arsenal Must Sign Quality Players To Compete For EPL Title Next Season –Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged the Gunners management to sign quality players that will help the club fight not just for top four but also fight for Premier League title next season.

Arteta admits he wants to be busy during the close season transfer window.

He said: “I think the league has never been that competitive. The numbers you could produce six years ago in this league, today you are out of Europe. It’s as simple as that. We know that and the plan we have is to be able to compete with these teams, but we don’t know what resources other teams will have.

“But we know other teams are starting from a different position, because they are in a different moment but we still need to have the aim to do that, because if you don’t, where do you end up? Just looking back, I don’t want to do that.

“So we need to find ways to be able to compete with them, like we have done this season, because nobody expected us to do that with the squad we had and the expectation we…