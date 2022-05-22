Balogun Craves For New Rangers Contract

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun is determined to remain at Scottish Premiership outfit Glasgow Rangers beyond this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun’s two-year stay at the Ibrox will come to an end next month.

The Gers recently handed new deals to some first team players, with the centre-back conspicuously missing from the list.

There are speculations the experienced defender could leave the club this summer, but he has come out to express his willingness to sign a new contract.

“Everyone who watches me around the club knows I’ve fallen in love with this club,” Balogun was quoted by the Daily Record.

“What I said about getting knocked down and getting back up – that’s something I’ve had in my career.

I’ve had a lot of downs in my career.

“That’s why me and Rangers are a good fit.

“Even in the final, I had to go through this and the support was…