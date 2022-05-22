Chelsea Legend Nevin Thumbs Up Bassey After Rangers Scottish Cup Win

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has heaped plaudits on Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey following his impressive performance in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Bassey, who put up an outstanding display in the thrilling encounter further boost his profile after earning rave reviews for his performance in the UEFA Europa League final defeat to Bundesliga champions Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek.

With 15 minutes to the final whistle, the defender came close to capping his fine performance with a goal but Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon made a fine save to deny him.



Read Also: Mbappe Snubs Real Madrid Signs Three-Year Contract Extension At PSG

And Nevin, who was on pundit duty with BBC Radio 5 Live said, “Bassey is clearly a player who is playing with bags of confidence right now.

“He’s got the pace and power to drive down the line all day.

“Three drag backs in a row from a full-back? That shouldn’t be allowed – that was phenomenal!”

Complete Sports