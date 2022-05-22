Fulham Offer Rangers €4m For Bassey

Returning English Premier League club Fulham, have shown their interest in Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, by making an initial €4 million bid for the Glasgow Rangers star.

Fulham spent the 2021/2022 season in the English Championship, but after another near-flawless campaign, they were promoted to the English Premier League.

Aware that more is required in the top flight of English football, and the Cottagers are eager to improve a defence that has allowed 43 goals in 46 league games in their Championship campaign. The west London club is well aware that one of Europe’s most improved defenders will improve their backline if they can add him to their payroll in the summer.

Bassey, who left Leicester City’s Academy for the Ibrox Stadium in 2020, as a relatively unknown defender, had an outstanding season with the Scottish giants, Rangers. His best performance came in the Europa League final, although Rangers lost on penalties against German side, Eintracht…