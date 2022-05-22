Full Doping Control, Medicals At 8th Edition

Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race say there will be in-competition doping tests this Saturday, May during the eighth edition of the World Athletics Elite Label race in Okpekpe near Auchi.

Race Director, Zack Amodu reveals that provisions have not only been made for a full doping control for the event but also full medical services will be available at the venue.

”In line with World Athletics anti-doping rules, in-competition tests will be conducted for selected athletes during the race. This will be done to preserve the integrity of performances achieved at the event which is a World Athletics Elite Label race,” said Amodu.

The Race Director further revealed that a minimum of eight athletes will be subjected to the tests that will be conducted in conformity with the provisions of the international standard for testing and investigations.

Also Read: Okpekpe International 10km Road Race Gets MTN Boost

“As a World Athletics Elite Label race, four men and…