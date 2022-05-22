La Liga To Drag PSG Before UEFA Over Mbappe’s Three-Year Contract Extension

Organizer of Spanish topflight, La Liga, are planning to take Paris Saint-Germain before UEFA, after Kylian Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions on Saturday, independent.co.uk reports.

Mbappe was presented to the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes ahead of their final game of the season against Metz as his three-year contract was confirmed, but it came as the Spanish league said they would file a complaint with Europe’s football governing body.

Madrid have been trying to sign Mbappe for over a year and PSG last summer turned down a bid that was reportedly worth €200m, despite the 23-year-old only having one year remaining on his contract.

In turning down fresh offers to join the recently crowned La Liga champions as a free agent, Mbappe has signed a deal with PSG that will make him the highest-paid player in world football.

In a statement, La Liga called Mbappe’s decision to remain at PSG “scandalous” and an “attack on the economic…